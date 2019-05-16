23 Northampton GP surgeries with 'unsafe' levels of air pollution

Listed here are all of the Northampton GPs and Hospitals that recorded a higher than recommended level of "fine matter particulate", which WHO says should not be above 10ug/m3 (micrograms per metre cubed).
View more
A new report was released into the pollution levels on the doorstep of the UK's GPs and Hospitals.
Listed here are all of the Northampton GPs and Hospitals that recorded a higher than recommended level of "fine matter particulate", which WHO says should not be above 10ug/m3 (micrograms per metre cubed).