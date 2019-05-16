.

23 Northampton GP surgeries with 'unsafe' levels of air pollution

A new report was released into the pollution levels on the doorstep of the UK's GPs and Hospitals.

Listed here are all of the Northampton GPs and Hospitals that recorded a higher than recommended level of "fine matter particulate", which WHO says should not be above 10ug/m3 (micrograms per metre cubed).

1. Maple Access Partnership, Hazelwood Road, NN1 1LG

2. The Mounts Medical Centre, Campbell Street, NN1 3DS

3. County Surgery, Abington Avenue, NN1 4QA

4. The Crescent Medical Centre, NN1 4SB

