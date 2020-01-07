When are the school holidays in 2020? Northamptonshire term dates for spring, summer and autumn terms

Getting these dates in your diary can help you stay on top of things throughout the year
These are the school term dates d for 2020 as set out by the Northamptonshire county council.
However, parents are still advised to contact their school directly before making holiday arrangements as some schools still choose to set their own dates.
Spring Term
Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020
Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020
Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020
Summer Term
Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020
May day - Friday 8 May 2020
Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020
Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020
Autumn Term
Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020
October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020
Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020
The dates for first half of 2021 have also been made available. They are as follows:
Spring Term
Term starts - Tuesday 5 January 2021
Mid-term holiday - Monday 15 February 2021 until Friday 19 February 2021
Term ends - Friday 26 March 2021
Summer Term
Term stats - Monday 12 April 2021
Mid-term holiday - Monday 31 May 2021 until Friday 4 June 2021
Term ends - Tuesday 20 July 2021
For more information, visit the Northamptonshire council website