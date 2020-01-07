When are the school holidays in 2020? Northamptonshire term dates for spring, summer and autumn terms

Getting these dates in your diary can help you stay on top of things throughout the year

These are the school term dates d for 2020 as set out by the Northamptonshire county council.

Alternatively, you could just let the kids tell you when their holidays are....Picture: Shutterstock

However, parents are still advised to contact their school directly before making holiday arrangements as some schools still choose to set their own dates.

Read More: This is how every Northampton state secondary school performed in their 'Progress 8' scores - according to Ofsted



Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

Read More: World's tallest basketball player visits Kettering school

The dates for first half of 2021 have also been made available. They are as follows:

Spring Term

Term starts - Tuesday 5 January 2021

Mid-term holiday - Monday 15 February 2021 until Friday 19 February 2021

Term ends - Friday 26 March 2021

Summer Term

Term stats - Monday 12 April 2021

Mid-term holiday - Monday 31 May 2021 until Friday 4 June 2021

Term ends - Tuesday 20 July 2021

For more information, visit the Northamptonshire council website