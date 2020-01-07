When are the school holidays in 2020? Northamptonshire term dates for spring, summer and autumn

Getting these dates in your diary can help you plan holidays for the year ahead.
These are the school term dates for 2020 as set out by the Northamptonshire County Council.
However, parents are still advised to contact their child's school directly before making holiday arrangements as some schools still choose to set their own dates.
Spring Term
Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020
Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 to Friday 21 February 2020
Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020
Summer Term
Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020
May day - Friday 8 May 2020
Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 to Friday 29 May 2020
Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020
Autumn Term
Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020
October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 to Friday 30 October 2020
Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020
