When are the school holidays in 2020? Northamptonshire term dates for spring, summer and autumn

Getting these dates in your diary can help you plan holidays for the year ahead.

These are the school term dates for 2020 as set out by the Northamptonshire County Council.

However, parents are still advised to contact their child's school directly before making holiday arrangements as some schools still choose to set their own dates.

Spring Term

Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 to Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020



Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 to Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 to Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

