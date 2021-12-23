'We are really proud': Northampton primary school celebrates after 'glowing' Ofsted report

Teachers at a Northampton primary school are celebrating after receiving a 'good' Ofsted rating.

Ofsted has announced this month that Spring Lane Primary School has received a 'good' rating, following an inspection carried out in October by the education watchdog. It sees the school retaining its ‘good’ rating since the last inspection in 2016.

Headteacher Peter Hynes said: “We are really proud to have received such a positive report from Ofsted. It is the result of the hard work and dedication of all of staff and children, as well as the support from our wider school community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Lane Primary School has received a 'good' Ofsted rating.

“The inspection highlights what we know about our school – that it is a warm, inclusive and friendly place where children are supported to reach their potential.

“We won’t rest on our laurels though, and our next ambition is to become an outstanding school.”

The report describes Spring Lane Primary School as "friendly and inclusive" where pupils are "polite and well mannered." It states that the school is welcoming towards new pupils regardless of their background and pupils have told them that bullying is rare but adults help them to resolve any issues quickly.

The inspector additionally noted there is a wide range of after-school clubs, teachers help pupils to develop their understanding of well-being and mindfulness and leaders use local community groups to understand what is happening beyond the school gates. There was additionally praise for the school's mathematics curriculum.

Pupils commented that good behaviour is 'famous' in class and teachers 'encourage and inspire us'. Parents described staff at the school as ‘professional, supportive and helpful.'

The report, however, adds: "Pupils at the earliest stages of reading do not consistently receive high-quality phonics teaching. Books do not always match the sounds pupils have learned in lessons. This means that the weakest readers are not being supported to catch up quickly."

The school has said that this is an area for an improvement they have already identified and Mr Hynes said it is now a "priority for the teaching team."

Further areas for improvement include curriculum planning and lunchtime behaviour.

When a school receives a 'good' rating from Ofsted, the next inspection will usually take place once every four years to confirm that the school remains good - this is called a 'Section Eight' inspection.

There are no graded judgements on a Section Eight inspection but, because this Ofsted report states "the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a full inspection were carried out now," the next inspection will be a full Section Five inspection. This is usually carried out within one or two years of the Section Eight Inspection.

Spring Lane Primary School is part of the Campfire Education Trust – a network of non-selective schools with a clear goal: to ensure all pupils, regardless of their background or prior attainment, have access to high quality educational provision.