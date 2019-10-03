Trust announces plan to build TWO new schools in Northampton within five years

A trust behind an 'outstanding' Northampton academy has announced a plan to build both a primary and secondary school in the town in four years time.

Northampton Free School Trust, which operates Wootton Park School, is proposing to open two further schools by 2023.

Wootton Park headteacher Dan Rosser is inviting parents to share their thoughts on the new plans.

The application, which will be put to the Department of Education in November, hopes to creat a new primary school in Upton and a new secondary school in Hardingstone.

If the proposals are successful, 'Wootton Park School (Upton)' and 'Wootton Park School (Hardingtone)' will open their doors to learners from 2022 or 2023.

The non-fee paying schools will be sister schools to Wootton Park School, which was graded as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in all areas in July 2019.

Now, the trust is inviting anyone interested in finding out more - particularly parents who have children due to start primary or secondary school in 2022/2023 - to an engagement event on October 9 at Wootton Park School between 4pm and 6pm.

To register for the event, visit the 'School Interviews' website and enter code: hygy9.

Those unable to attend can also be share their views via the short form on the ‘Register’ page at the Northampton Free School Trust website.

Wootton Park School Principal, Dan Rosser, said: “In common with Wootton Park School, the new schools in Upton and Hardingstone are being established to meet the growing demand for high-quality primary and secondary school places in the area.

"We need the support of prospective parents and the local community to help make our vision a reality.

"NFST will listen carefully to the views of the local community prior to submitting our application, in the same way we did when establishing Wootton Park School, and we look forward to welcoming families and members of the wider community at our upcoming engagement event”.

Please visit northamptonfreeschooltrust.co.uk for further information on the proposed schools.