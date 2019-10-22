These are the ratings of every secondary school in Northampton following inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every Northampton secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Northampton following inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 11 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019

1. Northampton International Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 13-02-2019

2. Thomas Becket Catholic School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 13-02-2019
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 17-10-2018

3. The Duston School

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 17-10-2018
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 14-06-2018

4. Kingsthorpe College

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 14-06-2018
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3