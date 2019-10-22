These are the ratings of every Northampton secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Northampton following inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 11 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Northampton International Academy Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019

2. Thomas Becket Catholic School Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 13-02-2019

3. The Duston School Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 17-10-2018

4. Kingsthorpe College Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 14-06-2018

