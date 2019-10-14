These are the ratings of every Northampton primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Northampton following recent inspections by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Northampton following recent inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 22 primary schools in Northampton and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 2- Good. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019

1. Northampton International Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-06-2019

2. Duston Eldean Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-06-2019
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 07-03-2019

3. Hopping Hill Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 07-03-2019
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-03-2019

4. Earl Spencer Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 06-03-2019
