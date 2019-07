A total of 73 primary schools in Northamptonshire were oversubscribed for entry into reception for the school year 2019/2020.

These are the primary schools in Northamptonshire that turned away the highest number of potential pupils this year (10 rejections or more), and the number of places that were available at each school. The figures were provided by Northamptonshire Council.

1. Redwell Primary School, Wellingborough Places available: 90, oversubscribed by: 28

2. Abington Vale Primary School - Stirling Campus Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 14

3. Caroline Chisholm School Places available: 60, oversubscribed by: 11

4. Hall Meadow Primary School, Kettering Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 10

