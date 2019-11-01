These are the Ofsted ratings of every nursery in Northampton
These are the ratings of each nursery in Northampton by Ofsted.
Listed are all the nurseries (and day nurseries) and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website.
1. Camrose Early Early Years Centre for Children & Families
Ofsted rating: Good. Latest inspection: 20 June 2017. Streatfield Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 7DE
2. Gloucester Nursery School
Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 12 March 2018. Camborne Close, Delapre, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8PH
3. Wallace Road Nursery School
Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 12 March 2019. Wallace Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7EE
4. Parklands Nursery School
Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Latest inspection: 20 March 2019. Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6DW
