These are the Northampton schools where teachers take the most days off sick
Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average last year. This is how many days on average teachers in Northampton secondary schools took off for illness.
This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018, and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. The figures are shown from highest average to lowest average.
1. Weston Favell Academy
Average number of days taken off by teachers: 16.1. Booth Ln S, Northampton NN3 3EZ