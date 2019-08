Nomis official labour market statistics show a divide in the rate of people with no qualifications in different borough wards, with East Hunsbury having the lowest percentage of 12.3.

Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. =15. Talavera 25 per cent of people in Talavera have no qualifications. Photo: Google 0 Buy a Photo

2. 13. Kingsthorpe 25.7 per cent of people in Kingsthorpe have no qualifications. Photo: Google 0 Buy a Photo

3. 12. Spring Park 25.8 per cent of people in Spring Park have no qualifications. Photo: Google other Buy a Photo

4. 11. Kingsley 27.3per cent of people in Kingsley have no qualifications. Photo: Google 0 Buy a Photo

View more