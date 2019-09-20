Sunday Times list ranks University of Northampton

The University of Northampton has been ranked 16th in the latest Sunday Times league table for South East England.

Top spot went to the University of Oxford, with Southampton and Surrey second and third respectively.

The University of Northampton was ranked 116th overall across the country, a drop from last year's league table where it was placed 99th.

The university scored 78.8 per cent in the National Studeny Survey for teaching quality and 73.9 per cent for student experience.

For graduate prospects, the percentage of students in professional jobs or graduate-level study, was at 68.2 per cent, which completion rate for students was 80.6 per cent.

The full list will be published by the Sunday Times this weekend.