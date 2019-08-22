Quinton House School students celebrate 100% GCSE pass rate

Celebrations have begun at Quinton House School where all students have passed their GCSE exams.

Students bagged a 100% pass rate at Quinton House School this morning where 92.7% of pupils got grades at Grade 4 and above, against a national average of 67%.

Top performing boy, William Carter.

In English Language, 75% of grades were awarded at grade 5+, compared to 44% nationally, while 76.6% of all maths results were at grade 5+, against a national average of 39.7%.

Tim Hoyle, headteacher of Quinton House School, said: “It is a pleasure to celebrate with our staff and students who have worked so hard to achieve these results.

"I offer my best wishes to all of our year 11 students as they progress to the next stage of their education.”

One of the top performing pupils was Lizzie Tedford, who achieved six grade 9’s and two grade 8’s, and the top performing boy was William Carter, who secured two grade 9’s and five grade 8’s.

Mr Hoyle added: "We are delighted that 36.8% of grades awarded were at 7+ - the previous A grade equivalent, compared to a national average of 20.6%.

"Exceptional performance was also evidenced with 23.3% of grades at 8 or 9, the latter being the equivalent of an A** to show exceptional performance.

