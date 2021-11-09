The public is invited to give their views on a raft of proposed changes to the admissions arrangements for schools in West Northamptonshire for the 2023 intake.

West Northamptonshire Council wants to change the deadline for parents to submit their applications from 5pm to midnight and several schools want to make alterations to their admissions.

The local authority must hold a consultation on any changes though so parents, schools, religious authorities, and the local community can view the proposals and comment until December 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councils must hold a consultation on any changes to schools admissions. Photo: Getty Images

Determination of school admission arrangements by admission authorities must be completed by February 28, 2022.

Admission policies should be published on schools’ websites and copies sent to the council as soon as possible after that date and must be completed by March 15, 2022.

To view the proposed changes and the consultation, visit westnorthants.gov.uk/school-admissions. To respond, email [email protected]

Alternatively, write to Jan Baines, school admissions manager, West Northamptonshire Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton, NN1 1ED.

The schools that want to make changes are:

Badby Primary School

Buckton Fields Primary School

Bugbrooke Community Primary School

Campion School

Caroline Chisholm School

Clipston Endowed VC Primary School

Croughton All Saints CE Primary School

Denton Primary School

Duston School (The)

Elizabeth Woodville School (North)

Elizabeth Woodville School (South)

Guilsborough CE Primary School

Hunsbury Park Primary School

Northampton International Academy

Parklands Primary School

Pineham Barns Primary School

Preston Hedge's Primary School

Silverstone UTC

Southfield Primary Academy

St James CE Primary School

St Luke's CE Primary School

Staverton CE Primary School

Weedon Bec Primary School

Weston Favell CE Primary School

Wootton Park School