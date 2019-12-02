Plan submitted for four-storey extension of Northampton College block for 'IT training centre' and cafe

Northampton College hopes to build an 'IT training centre' and cafe by extending one of the blocks at its Boothville campus.

The college has submitted a planning application to Northampton Borough Council for a four-storey extension of Block B with space for classrooms, staff areas and the cafe.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett at the opening of the new ACE facility at the college in September

However, the project for the Booth Lane North base is subject to a funding bid which requires the college to get planning permission in advance.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “As the leading college in the region, we are continually reviewing our estate to ensure students have access to the very best facilities.

"We are a thriving college and we are exploring the possibility of revisiting the original plans drawn up at the time of our 2010 rebuild and expanding our current main building at Booth Lane to accommodate growing student numbers and to provide a state-of-the-art learning environment."

During the rebuild of the campus in 2010, Block B was supposed to be bigger but was reduced 'for financial reasons'.

So this scheme would effectively make the block as big as it was originally planned to be, but with the addition of a cafe.

The extension would be made with the same materials as the existing building while there are plans to increase the amount of roof-mounted solar panels, according to the planning application.

To view the plans or make comments as part of the consultation, which ends on December 12, click here.