Across the West Northamptonshire unitary area, more than 160 primary and secondary schools were inspected by Oftsted in 2021.

A disrupted year due to the pandemic and restrictions meant inspectors from the schools watchdog were unable to carry out as many full inspections as they usually would.

However, 143 primary schools and 22 secondary schools across the new unitary authority area of West Northamptonshire were inspected up to August 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted has inspected more than 160 schools in West Northamptonshire this year.

The inspections usually last around two days and inspectors visit schools to talk to staff, pupils and parents and observe the happenings in the school.

Inspectors grade schools as ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ overall, but also in categories ranging from leadership to special educational needs provision.

An Ofsted spokesman said: “We did fewer inspections this year because routine inspection was suspended for much of it.

“However, our regulatory and enforcement activity, including registration of new providers, continued.”

Of the 143 primary schools inspected, 89 percent were rated good or outstanding as of August 31.

And of the 22 secondary schools inspected, 73 percent rated good or outstanding as of August 31.

This equates to more than 140 schools receiving an ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating this year.

Ofsted’s regional director for the East Midlands, Katrina Gueli, said: “Covid-19 has created huge strains and challenges, so I want to thank all those in the region for everything they have done, and continue to do, to support, care and teach our children and young people.

“Teachers have been rightly focused on helping children catch up on the learning they have lost, but schools must once again become places where children can enjoy a rounded experience.

“This should incorporate a rich and broad curriculum, sport and physical activity, and extra-curricular opportunities.”

Following on from the end of the data provided by Ofsted up to August 31, The Duston School and Campion School in Bugbrooke has also been ranked as ‘good’.