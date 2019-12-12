Northamptonshire school children show love with 'incredible' song for caretaker after suffering brain haemorrhage

Northamptonshire primary school pupils showed their love for their caretaker with a rendition of his favourite song after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Weedon Bec Primary School decided to do something extra special for site supervisor Derek Kingsford after he was rushed to hospital earlier this month with an aneurysm.

Derek Kingsford in his hospital bed with the gifts from Weedon Bec Primary School

Teacher Aimee Wood changed the words of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, which he regularly sings around the school, and sent the recording to him in hospital.

"It just shows how lovely everyone is at our school. It's a hard thing to capture that enjoyment but it's no issue for Derek as the kids absolutely adore him," she said.

"As a site supervisor, people outside the school might not know how important he is to the school but he would do anything for anyone and the kids know that and that's what makes it so special."

Derek believes a board game inexplicably falling from on top of his wardrobe just before he went to bed saved his life, as he and his wife stayed up talking about it.

Weedon Bec Primary School pupils with teachers Aimee Wood, who came up with the lyrics for Derek's song, and Ryan Marlow who played the guitar

Had they gone to bed as normal, the bleed on the brain would have happened while the 63-year-old was asleep and he fears his wife may not have noticed anything was wrong until the morning.

However, they were both awake when it struck out of the blue and she called 999 - a first responder arrived and decided to take him straight to Northampton General Hospital.

But the doctors there decided to send by blue lights him to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford due to the seriousness of the haemorrhage following a CT scan, where he is still recovering.

When Mrs Wood heard about Derek as every class was asked to sign a card for him, she decided to do what she often does for departing teachers and write a song for him.

She initially planned for just her class to sing her version of Sweet Caroline - changed to Sweet Mr K - but when the news got out, it grew to a whole school project.

Derek is still recovering in Oxford after having an operation but was overwhelmed when he received the song and all the gifts and cards since from the school, with the nurses even playing it on the ward.

"Everyone has been amazing, everyone at the John Radcliffe has been incredible and everyone at the school has been incredible too," he said.

Sweet Mr K lyrics:

We are all here

Wondering how you’re doing

Hoping that you’ll be growing strong

We were all shocked

To hear what you have been through

So we have written you this song

-

We’re sending love

Reaching out

Out to you

Out to you

-

Sweet Mr K

Hope that you’re soon feeling good

We’re here to say

How we really wish that

You could be here

-

We look at the school. It really feels so different

Without your smile around the place

And when we think

About how you are feeling

We hope this brightens up your face

-

We’re sending love

Reaching out

Out to you

Out to you

-

Sweet Mr K

Hope that you’re soon feeling good

We’re here to say

How we really wish that

You could be here