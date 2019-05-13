Northamptonshire Education Awards 2019: Sponsor profile

Veolia is the UK's leading environmental solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of waste, water and energy management services designed to grow the circular economy and preserve scarce raw materials.

Working in partnership with Northampton Borough Council, Veolia provides environmental services to residents across the borough.

Since the contract began in June 2018, improvements to recycling and waste collection services have made life easier for residents who can now mix all of their dry recycling in to one container. Improvements to street cleansing and grounds maintenance services have contributed to make Northampton cleaner and tidier.

Veolia is committed to improving the communities in which it operates by creating social value and delivering services that benefit the local and wider environment.

Earlier this year, with the borough council, Veolia launched the ‘street champions’ scheme to improve the cleanliness of the town by encouraging residents to volunteer to help pick litter. The Envirogrant scheme was launched in March and allowed community groups to apply for funding of up to £1,000 each to support their efforts in improving or protecting their local environment.

Veolia's commitment to the communities is also reflected in its support for the Northamptonshire Education Awards by sponsoring the Unsung Hero category.