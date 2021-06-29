Northampton’s Study Room Cafe launches new project to help adults find employment

The owners hope to help as many people as possible with the new project. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A cafe in Northampton dedicated to education has launched a new project to help adults find employment.

The Study Room Cafe in Roe Road, Abington opened last year to offer English and maths tutoring to children, as well as other sessions to combat loneliness within the elderly.

Danni and Jordan Ayres, from Weston Favell, who run the venue, are now extending their reach and are hoping to help more people.

The new project aims to target unemployed adults, those in low paid jobs or people wanting to start a business or get into education.

Each person will get a one-to-one session to discuss what they want to achieve, then a weekly two-hour session for eight weeks, all completely free.

Danni, who is also a teacher, said: “We’re a non-profit, community interest organisation so we’re always looking for ways to support the community.

“The pandemic has brought about a lot of issues with regards to work so it’s a good thing to do now that fits with the times.

“It’s quite an informal way to help people so if they are anxious about starting something new, it’s a calming environment with a friendly feel and no pressure.”

The project has been made possible by funding that Danni applied for specifically for businesses helping people find work.

Funding is in place for six months and the cafe hopes to help 20 people in that time, although Danni is confident that the project can run for ‘a couple of years’.

Danni added: “We have a lot of IT resources so we think we could really benefit someone with low IT skills and help build their confidence to apply for the roles they want.

“We are willing to work with anyone and help as many people as possible.

“The whole point of the cafe was to help people so it’s fitting and it feels like the right thing to do.

“It’s a sign of the times and it feels like this is what is needed.”

As GCSEs and SATs have been cancelled this year, Danni’s school age sessions have not been in high demand, however she thinks they will be needed again during the next school year as normality resumes.

The cafe is also still running its home education lessons.