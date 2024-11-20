Northampton secondary school 'proud' of 'Good' Ofsted rating two years after damning 'inadequate' grading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A secondary school in Northampton says it is ‘proud’ of its latest ‘Good’ Ofsted report – two years after it was rated ‘inadequate’.

Northampton International Academy has been rated ‘Good’ in five out of six overall categories following a recent inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.

The school, part of East Midlands Academy Trust (EMAT), was rated inadequate in 2022. However, an Ofsted report published this week has declared NIA to be ‘Good’ in the following categories: behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, early years provision, and sixth form provision, with ‘requires improvement’ in the quality of education category.

The report says: “Pupils show positive attitudes and try hard with their learning. Staff have high expectations of what pupils can achieve.

Northampton International Academy has been rated 'Good' in five out of six categories in its latest Ofsted report

"There is a real sense of community at the school. Pupils from a diverse range of backgrounds get along well together. Differences are celebrated.

"Pupils proudly meet the very high expectations that the school has of their behaviour. Classrooms are calm. Around the school, pupils are polite and respectful. They feel safe at the school and trust staff to look after them. Caring staff provide excellent support for pupils when they need it.”

The school’s headteacher, Martin Serrão, was appointed in 2023, a year after the school’s previous damning inspection.

The Ofsted report continues: “This school has improved rapidly under strong and determined leadership since the previous inspection. School leaders and staff have worked effectively in many areas to improve the school’s culture. They have raised expectations for behaviour. While pupils are not learning as well as intended, the school has raised its aspirations for what they should achieve.

"Most pupils attend school well. Behaviour has vastly improved in the school. Staff teach pupils what is expected of them. When pupils do not meet these expectations, sanctions are used fairly and consistently. A small number of pupils who struggle to regulate their behaviour, or who do not attend school as well as they should, receive excellent pastoral care.”

Ofsted has advised where the school needs to improve, saying: “The school needs to ensure that teachers routinely check that pupils’ knowledge and understanding are secure before the learning moves on.

“Teachers do not routinely adapt the curriculum to meet pupils’ needs. This includes, but is not limited to, pupils with SEND and those who speak English as an additional language. The school needs to ensure that all pupils can access and learn the curriculum as intended.”

Reacting, headteacher Mr Serrão said: “Since the last inspection, everyone at the school, alongside EMAT, has been working tirelessly to achieve real, long-lasting improvement and transformation at NIA.

“We are very proud that this hard work and determination has been recognised by Ofsted and although they no longer give schools one overall rating, we are pleased that they have given us ‘Good’ in five out of the six individual categories.

“Of course, our journey doesn’t end here. We are continuing to drive forward improvement across all areas so that we are offering all of our learners, from early years through to sixth form, the quality of education and school experience they deserve to ensure that they can thrive at NIA.”

EMAT chief executive Joshua Coleman said: “The Ofsted report reflects the hard work and dedication that is shown at NIA every day. Staff, pupils, and the wider school community have all had a part to play in achieving this positive result, and I know how much effort everyone has been putting in. I look forward to seeing the school continue to flourish and succeed, as they work to ensure that every child is able to be the best they can be.”

Click here to read the report in full.