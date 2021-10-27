Northampton secondary school cooks named 'best in the country' for tireless efforts during pandemic

A Northampton secondary school's catering team has been named the best in the country by the leading professional body for providers of school meals.

Northampton Academy won 'secondary school catering team of the year' in LACA's 2021 Awards for Excellence.

Principal Chris Clyne said: “Congratulations to our catering team on winning this award.

"I know all of us across the school are incredibly grateful for the hard work the team put into ensuring we have the highest quality school meals each and every day.

"Beyond their outstanding work during the pandemic, the team has worked tirelessly over the last nine years to ensure our students and staff receive a safe, inclusive, and flexible food service that truly reflects their needs.

"They are thoroughly deserving of this national recognition.”

Employed by Caterlink and led by manager Caroline Beech, the team was recognised for its tireless efforts and commitment to providing school meals throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

and the exceptional support they continue to show to the entire school community.

Despite the challenges schools faced across the country, the team went above and beyond what was expected of them to provide quality hampers to students in receipt of free school meals.

They likewise continued to serve meals to vulnerable children, children of key workers and staff who remained in school throughout the lockdown period.

When the academy fully re-opened, Caroline and her team set up numerous food outlets in different areas of the school to ensure quality food was served to all students within their various bubbles.

Caroline added: “It is a privilege to be able to lead such a fantastic team and this award is a wonderful recognition of the hard work that goes into preparing and serving our students and staff.

"It has been a difficult 18 months with numerous changes to how we have been able to serve students during any lockdowns and later within their bubbles; however, I am proud that our team rose to the challenge on each occasion.