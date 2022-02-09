Northampton schoolboy sees his story brought to life as book published following competition win
All smiles as Samuel is made an author at age just nine
A Northampton schoolboy has seen his story come to life as his book has been published following a competition win.
Samuel Debenham, who attends Delapre Primary School, wrote a tale last year entitled ‘A City Called L8R’.
The story was entered into a national competition for tales of a greener future run by Worcester Bosch.
Samuel won the competition and his story has now been brought to life and printed as a book, making him an author at age nine.
Sam's mum, Claire, said: “Sam was absolutely over-the-moon when we found out he'd won.
“It’s great to see his creativity, imagination, and writing ability recognised — and for the important values of sustainability to be encouraged among families and children in such an engaging way.”
Sam’s winning entry, titled “A City Called L8R”, triumphed over 44 creative ideas and sees the protagonists travel forward in time to show an optimistic view of how the world could look if we increased our protection of the planet. The imaginary world featured wind turbines, no cars, and lots of wildlife.
The printed edition was then created over autumn and winter, and shared with Sam’s family and classmates when Worcester Bosch visited his school to present the book to him, along with a larger-than-life version of the front cover.
The company hopes that Sam’s passion can inspire children and adults alike to live more sustainably, echoing the spirit of the brand’s commitment to protecting our future.