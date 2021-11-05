A Northampton school has won an award for its efforts to include international work in its curriculum and enhance pupils' understanding of other countries and cultures.

Hardingstone Academy has been presented with the international school award at accreditation level by the British Council.

The accolade is awarded to schools that have established a programme of activities around international education and who embed this learning across the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardingstone Academy has been presented with the international school award at accreditation level by the British Council

Head of school Julie Stevens said: “We are very proud of the international work done by pupils and staff to achieve this award.

“They have enjoyed learning about other countries and cultures and through our partnerships with schools in Ghana and Brazil they have been able to make connections with pupils from different backgrounds and find out about their lives.

"Learning about global issues is essential for their personal growth and development and benefits the entire school community.”

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Part of the criteria to achieve the award includes partnering with schools in other countries - Hardingstone Academy partnered with a school in Ghana and its reception class worked with a partnership school in Brazil.

Activities focused on the geography units being taught across the school across various ages as well as events such as Geography Awareness Week.

The school, which is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust, has been working towards this achievement over the past three years, having previously secured foundation and intermediate level awards.

British Council chief executive Scott McDonald added: “The school has earned this prestigious award through its inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

“The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms.

"This is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic.

"The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with upmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.