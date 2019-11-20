Northampton school on 'improvement journey' after latest rating by inspectors

The education watchdog has rated a Northampton school as requires improvement overall - even though it scored as good in five areas.

Lings Primary School in Hayeswood Road was inspected over a two-day period in October and was rated as 'requires improvement' for the quality of education it provides to it's 383 pupils.

However, it scored as 'good' in five other categories, including behaviour and attitudes, early years provision and personal development.

Ofsted was critical over the school's role in teaching children how to read, subject leaders not fully using their training to improve the quality of education in their area and the work teachers set not always matching the ambition of the curriculum.

Following the last inspection in February 2016 standards began to fall, the new report published this month said.

Pupils underachieved in many subjects but since new leaders have been brought in - decline in standards have dropped.

Inspectors gave a nod to the new leaders who are determined that all staff will have high expectations of what pupils can achieve.

CEO of Northampton Primary Academy Trust, Julie Kedwards, said: "Following a decline in the pupil outcomes at Lings Primary School, our internal monitoring identified that the overall educational provision did not meet the trust’s high expectations.

"As a result of intensive support under new leadership, educational provision and outcomes for children are improving and standards are improving again. We are reassured that the recent Ofsted inspection recognised this, and additionally recognised the many strengths of the school.

"The inspection team recognised the strength of leadership and the improvements that have been made so far, and we look forward to continuing to support Lings on its improvement journey."

The early years provision was spoken of well with inspectors saying staff make sure children settle into school life and build positive relationships with the youngsters.

Other findings by the inspectors showed that pupils behaved well, leaders cared about staff's wellbeing and there was a strong sense of teamwork throughout the school and arrangements for safeguarding are effective.