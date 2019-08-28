Northampton school holiday camp trips up on serious DBS checks error in otherwise glowing inspection

A Northampton summer holiday camp has been warned by inspectors to get its background checks for staff in order.

The Super Camps out-of-school daycare- based at Quinton House School, in Upton - has been scolded by Ofsted after the education watchdog found it was not carrying out DBS checks on its staff.

It means management had failed to formally look into the backgrounds of any staff working at the holiday club for children aged between 4 and 11.

Following the inspection in late July, Super Camps was given three weeks to complete a DBS check on all its staff and ordered to not let anyone on staff have unsupervised contact with children until they passed one.

The inspector's report, published yesterday (August 28), reads: "The manager and leadership team do not carry out the required Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks to ensure that staff are suitable to work with children. This places children's welfare at risk of harm.

"The manager does not ensure that staff who have not had their suitability fully checked do not have unsupervised contact with children. This compromises children's safety."

The school holiday club was otherwise complemented in nearly every other area of its service.

As a result of this serious failure, Super Camps was handed an "inadequate" rating by Ofsted and ordered to make immediate improvements.

The report reads: "The high levels of staff qualifications reflect well in the overall quality of interactions between children and staff.

"Staff are enthusiastic in their support of children's play and are particularly skilled at developing children's imaginations.

"Children take part in daily energetic play in the extensive grounds."

Super Camps earned a "good" rating in its last inspection in 2016 - but the DBS checks failure means it will now have to work its way up from the lowest rating available under Ofsted to get back in the watchdog's good graces.