Northampton school earns national award for getting pupils into sport

Engaging more than a third of students in extracurricular sport and physical activity every week has helped a Northampton school earn a national award.

Northampton International Academy’s was also given a silver School Games Mark for getting at least 10 per cent of pupils identified as less active involved in sport.

Head of PE Connor Leason said: “We’re really passionate about getting our pupils involved in sport here at NIA, whether that’s through timetabled PE lessons or extra-curricular clubs.

“We work hard to get girls more physically active through the This Girl Can campaign, which has proved really popular, and we have a number of pupils who act as young leaders to help us with our sports clubs and competitions.

“I’m delighted that our commitment to sport and physical activity has been recognised with this silver School Games award and I hope it inspires our students to be even more active.”

The Government-led award scheme run by the Youth Sport Trust is given to schools who can demonstrate a broad and balanced offer of sport and PE which targets all pupils, including those who are less physically active.