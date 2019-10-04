Northampton school celebrates 40th birthday

Guests at the school's birthday celebration

St Peter’s Independent School, in Lingswood Park, Northampton, recently celebrated its 40th birthday.

Past pupils and retired teachers came together for a celebration to reminisce and share memories, while enjoying cream teas.

Past pupils were taken on tours of the school and also participated in a game of diamond cricket.

Headteacher Julie Fenlon, who attended the school as a pupil, said: “It was such an uplifting event hearing everyone’s stories.”

St Peter’s Independent School has an open day on Tuesday, October 8 from 9am-4pm.

For a personalised tour of the school, people can contact the school office on 01604 411745.