Northampton school celebrates 40th birthday

St Peter’s Independent School, in Lingswood Park, Northampton, recently celebrated its 40th birthday.

Past pupils and retired teachers came together for a celebration to reminisce and share memories, while enjoying cream teas.

Past pupils were taken on tours of the school and also participated in a game of diamond cricket.

Headteacher Julie Fenlon, who attended the school as a pupil, said: “It was such an uplifting event hearing everyone’s stories.”

St Peter’s Independent School has an open day on Tuesday, October 8 from 9am-4pm.

For a personalised tour of the school, people can contact the school office on 01604 411745.