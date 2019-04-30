Northampton primary school head wins top teaching award

A head at a Northampton primary school has won a teaching award for excellence.

Headteacher at Kings Heath Academy in Northampton, Kim Duff, was handed her Inspiration Award by the David Ross Education Trust - the academy which manages the school.

New Teacher of the Year was won by Jack Greenwood.

Kim has been helping to develop the Core Knowledge Curriculum within the trust, which focuses on history, geography, computing, science and the arts.

She said: "It meant the world to me. I am very proud and very grateful, that's the overwhelming feeling."

Kim was interim headteacher in 2014 before becoming the permanent headteacher in July 2015. She manages 42 staff and 392 pupils aged between two and 11 years old.

The winners of the second annual award were announced on Friday evening (26 April) at an awards ceremony at Malcolm Arnold Academy.

The gala dinner celebrated the outstanding work of exceptional teachers, teaching assistants and non-teaching staff across the trust’s 34 academies.

Other winners were Malcolm Arnold Prep School Primary who won Music Academy of the Year and Secondary Music Academy of the Year, and Jack Greenwood at Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton bagged new Teacher of the Year.

The event was funded by sponsors’ donations, with all profits going to the trust’s Inspiration Fund. The Inspiration Fund is used to create thousands of incredible opportunities for the Trust’s 13,000 students, to help them develop their passions and discover their talents.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, added: “We were overwhelmed by the hundreds of nominations we received for our second annual Inspiration Awards for Teaching Excellence.

"It was a fantastic evening and wonderful to see so many colleagues being recognised for their outstanding contributions they make to our students’ lives.

"Congratulations to all of our winners for their richly deserved awards. Thank you to our sponsors too, whose tremendous support made our annual awards possible.”