Northampton primary school gains accreditation for commitment to mental health agenda

A primary school in Northampton has achieved official accreditation for its commitment to its mental health agenda and good practice.

Hardingstone Academy has been awarded with the accreditation from the St Andrew’s School Mental Wellness Programme called LightBulb.

A team from St Andrew’s Healthcare worked closely with the school over an 18-month period, providing staff training and ideas for whole school strategies and practice.

Pupils from Hardingstone Academy with their school's accreditation.

This culminated in an assessment day with the school, including interviews with staff and pupils, as well as gaining evidence through photographs and information about the systems, activities, and procedures the school has in place to create a culture that is positive around mental health.

The assessment day report found reads: “Pupils said that their school couldn’t be any better. They knew who to speak to for help and could discuss the school’s core values.

“There is a commitment to ensuring that all pupils have their needs met fully from an equality and diversity perspective, a learning and behaviour perspective, and a wellbeing and support perspective.

“Targeted support is in place for pupils who need it, and interventions meet the needs of each child.

“The curriculum is appropriately focused on the development of resilience, wellbeing and safety and includes various approaches towards supporting children to feel safe and supported.

“School leaders and governors ensure there is a developing culture of positive mental health for pupils.”

LightBulb, which is suitable for both primary and secondary schools, provides a ready-made framework for schools so those that participate can demonstrate and showcase excellence regarding mental health practice to regulatory bodies such as Ofsted.

Head of school Julie Stevens added: “We are very pleased to have achieved this accreditation and for the excellent feedback received following the assessment day.

“We have been really focussing on staff training, to make sure they are able to support pupils in the right way and promote good mental wellbeing for the entire school community.