Northampton nursery ordered to improve after scoring 'inadequate' in all areas

A Northampton daycare where "younger children do not make the progress they are capable of" has scored the lowest rating possible in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Tiny Horizons nursery school, in Park View, Moulton, was told in October last year it needed to make changes to support its children and was handed a "requires improvement" rating.

But in the latest inspection report published today (June 10), the education watchdog scolded the daycare for not addressing weaknesses they found eight months ago.

They have now branded the nursery "inadequate" in all areas - the lowest rating available.

The report reads: "The manager [Leanne Kentish] has not addressed all previous weaknesses raised at the last inspection. The manager's monitoring of teaching is not effective.

"Younger children do not make the progress they are capable of... Poor teaching means that younger children occasionally lose interest in activities and do not always learn to focus and concentrate.

"Staff turnover is high, and the manager has not provided effective supervision arrangements for the more recently appointed staff."

It comes after Tiny Horizons scored a "good" rating in September 2016 - but over the years it has stepped down to "requires improvement" and now "inadequate".

The report, however, did point to examples of stronger teaching in the nursery, where children's communication skills are supported and play with toys is encouraged.

Inspectors also noted the good hygiene of children, who knew to wash their hands after playing with the nursery's resident goat and pony.

But Ofsted handed the nursery a list of points they wanted to see addressed by a May 30 deadline.

This included making sure staff saw to children's needs "at all times", making sure each child had their own key person to better manage behaviour.

Tiny Horizons has been approached for a comment.