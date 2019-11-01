Northampton junior school's new head returns to his roots after gaining wealth of experience across the globe

The new head of a Northampton junior school says he has 'loved every minute' of his return to the county after a career spent all over the world.

Chris Bailey was hired as Northampton High School's new head of its nursery and junior school in the summer, starting in September.

“I am incredibly excited to be home to my Northamptonshire roots," he said.

"The school has a reputation for delivering the highest academic outcomes, within a nurturing environment, and I am very proud to help move the school even further forwards in our pursuit of educational excellence."

Chris started his career in Japan where he taught English at primary level after completing postgraduate teacher training at the University of Northampton following a degree in music at the University of Leeds.

He then taught at Hall Meadow Primary School in Kettering, leaving as deputy head teacher.

From 2013 he worked at the British School in The Hague, latterly as co-head, and returned to England in the summer.

Of his first few weeks at the school, he said: “I have thoroughly loved every minute.

“It has been a fantastic first half term. I’ve loved it, and what a warm and tightly knit community I’ve joined."

Chris is passionate about music in the curriculum and believes that a “singing school is a happy school”.

A spokesman for the school said he has an infectious passion for teaching and learning.

He is an ardent advocate of staff development, as he believes this has the greatest impact on delivering the best educational provision for all pupils.