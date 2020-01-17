Northampton High School 'celebrates' inspection report published today

The education watchdog for Northampton High School has said 'pupils' academic and other achievements is good' in a new inspection report, published today (Friday).

The team of six from the Independent Schools Inspectorate spent three days at the school in November.

The school was founded in 1878 in the centre of Northampton but moved to purpose-built premises on one site in Hardingstone in the 1990s.

From nursery through to sixth form the Northampton High School - which is owned by Girls' Day School Trust - has 596 pupils on roll at the single-sex school, which was built back in 1992 in Hardingstone.

Positive takeaway lines from the report were how ‘pupils show a strong appreciation and respect for the diverse cultures represented’ and ‘pupils throughout the school make excellent contributions to the school and the wider community'.

The report states that all standards requirements of the 'regulatory compliance inspection' have been met, which oversees the standard of education, cultural development, how complaints are held and the standard of leadership - among others.

Caroline Petryszak, the headteacher at Northampton High School, said: “We are delighted that the hard work of pupils, parents, staff, governors and the wider school community has been acknowledged in the glowing ISI report on our school.

“We are pleased the report demonstrates the focused, yet warm, nature of the school and duly reflects the high-quality professional education for girls from aged 2 to 18.

"This highlights the dedication of both staff and pupils. Northampton High’s stimulating environment is enriched by the diversity of the school community, contributing to pupils’ academic achievement and excellent personal growth and development”.

But inspectors noted a number of recommendations for the school to improve on, including to further develop lesson planning to include opportunities to challenge pupil's learning and to support children to use ICT more.

Other positive lines in the papers published today include how 'from the junior school onwards, pupils describe a focus on the importance of 'old-fashioned good manners', in lessons pupils demonstrate a 'strong sense of understanding and sensitivity to moral issues' and the 'social development of the pupils is excellent'.