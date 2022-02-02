Northampton College backs National Apprenticeship Week by engaging with more than 600 employers

A college in Northampton is backing National Apprenticeship Week by engaging with hundreds of employers and hosting activities for students.

Northampton College says staff have engaged with more than 600 local partners including employers such as the NHS, Balfour Beatty, Taylor Wimpey, Kier and Engie, to ensure its curriculum is effectively aligned to industry and economic needs.

Now the college is backing the national campaign, which runs from February 7 to 13, as it shines a light on a new wave of ambitious, workplace-ready students available to companies as they prepare to emerge from the pandemic.

Barry Tong of Sol Retail with two Northampton College apprentices.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “We are passionate about apprenticeships and will be putting on a range of activities throughout Apprenticeship Week from school visits and assemblies to Q&As and drop-ins, where people can ask questions and find out more about apprenticeships.

“As we begin to try to make plans for the year ahead, we recognise that young people and their families are facing further disruption and uncertainty.

“Employers in multiple sectors are still recruiting for apprenticeships and we are keen to give our students the best possible chance of securing work in their chosen industry.”

Now in its 15th year, National Apprenticeship Week aims to raise the profile of apprenticeships amongst employers, individuals, teachers, parents and the media in order to celebrate the positive impact they have on businesses and the wider economy.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2022 will be 'Build the Future'; reflecting on how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, and businesses to develop a talented workforce that is equipped with future-ready skills.

Barry Tong, managing director of Sol Retail, based in Rothersthorpe Avenue industrial estate, said: “We have gone from having £10 to a £10million business in 10 years and we’re growing rapidly.

“Apprenticeships are a key part of our growth and are our way of succession planning.

“In two years’ time we know we’re going to need another 10 staff in certain departments so we get them in now as apprentices and give them the training they need to be ready to step up when the time comes.

“Seeing their progression is incredibly rewarding and it allows them the chance to earn good money at a young age while giving us the opportunity to integrate them into the company and our way of working. It’s hugely beneficial for all parties.”

At any one time, Brixworth-based Ilmor Engineering has four or five apprentices from Northampton College among its team, working as machinists or in the quality or engine build departments.

HR Manager at Ilmor Engineering, Diana Herschell, said: “Our apprentices have a permanent job from the moment they start, providing they meet expectations of performance and college.