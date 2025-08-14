Northampton boy, aged 11, achieves A-Level Further Maths Grade B

Kautilya with A level Further Mathematics results

At an age when most children are preparing for secondary school, 11-year-old Kautilya Katariya from Northampton has just received a Grade B in his A-Level Further Mathematics exam ( just 3 mark short from Grade A)– a subject typically tackled by 17 and 18-year-olds.

This places him among the youngest students ever to achieve this level of advanced mathematics qualification in the UK. Kautilya's achievement shatters expectations. How does an 11-year-old grasp university-level concepts like complex numbers, matrices, and advanced calculus.

