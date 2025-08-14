Northampton boy, aged 11, achieves A-Level Further Maths Grade B
This places him among the youngest students ever to achieve this level of advanced mathematics qualification in the UK. Kautilya's achievement shatters expectations. How does an 11-year-old grasp university-level concepts like complex numbers, matrices, and advanced calculus.
