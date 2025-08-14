Northampton boy, aged 11, achieves A-Level Further Maths Grade B

By Ishwari Prasad Katariya
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 14:56 BST
Kautilya with A level Further Mathematics resultsplaceholder image
Kautilya with A level Further Mathematics results
At an age when most children are preparing for secondary school, 11-year-old Kautilya Katariya from Northampton has just received a Grade B in his A-Level Further Mathematics exam ( just 3 mark short from Grade A)– a subject typically tackled by 17 and 18-year-olds.

This places him among the youngest students ever to achieve this level of advanced mathematics qualification in the UK. Kautilya's achievement shatters expectations. How does an 11-year-old grasp university-level concepts like complex numbers, matrices, and advanced calculus.

This is an exceptional story of youthful brilliance perfectly timed for the current news cycle. We believe Kautilya's journey will inspire your audience and spark important conversations about education and potential. Would you be interested in featuring Kautilya?

We'd be delighted to arrange an exclusive interview or provide more information. Please let us know your interest at your earliest convenience.

Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice