Northampton Academy GCSE progress puts school top of town in new tables

Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating the school’s highest Progress 8 score to date after the Department of Education released new league tables today.

Progress 8 is a government measure that compares the progress individual students make between starting secondary school and taking their GCSEs with others students nationally who had a similar starting point.

Pictured left to right: Deputy head boy Ben Suter, head girl Andrea Hobeanu, head boy Robert Padley-Smith and deputy head girl Ria-May Berry.

Each school is given a numeric score, with anything over zero showing that on average students have made above national progress.

This year Northampton Academy has seen its Progress 8 score rise to +0.64 which makes the school the highest performer in Northampton, and third in the county after top-ranking Sir Christopher Hatton Academy and second place Brooke Weston Academy.

This comes after 64 per cent of students at Northampton Academy achieved five or more 9-4 grades including English and maths, and 67 per cent of students achieving a pass in both English and maths.

Nat Parnell, principal of Northampton Academy, said: “I am delighted with our academy’s Progress 8 score of +0.64 and am proud of all our students and staff for the hard work and commitment they have shown to achieve this level of progress.

"This score indicates that our students are achieving well over half a grade higher, in each of their subjects, than they otherwise would be expected to achieve on average.

“What is particularly pleasing is this high progress is reflective of all our pupils regardless of their background or their ability levels. At Northampton Academy, we encourage each and every one of our students to have the highest aspirations and support all of them in achieving their very best results, regardless of the obstacles or challenges they face. Congratulations again to all of our young people, families and staff for their efforts.”

Progress for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, or on free school meals, was also impressive with a Progress 8 score of +0.51 for students on Pupil Premium.

The top performing Northampton School for Attainment 8 figures was Northampton School for Boys who ranked second to Bishop Stopford School. Attainment 8 measures a student's average grade across eight subjects – the same subjects that count towards Progress 8.