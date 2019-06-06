New Moulton College principal vows to help pupils reach full potential as work to improve inadequate Ofsted rating continues

A college in Northampton that is working to turnaround an Ofsted rating of 'inadequate' from last year has appointed a new principal and chief executive.

Moulton College was heavily criticised in April last year by Ofsted inspectors who identified serious breaches of to health and safety regulations, said teaching was not good enough and highlighted that the number of students achieving A* to C grades in GCSEs were too low.

A follow-up inspection was carried out in January of this year that said the college was making "reasonable progress" in several places to improve the quality of teaching and addressing safety issues but there were still issues such as failing to help their students achieve better grades. The inspectors praised the progress with student behaviour.

This week, Moulton College announced that Corrie Harris has been appointed principal and chief executive and will start her role in July, taking over from Ann Turner MBE, who has been interim principal since May 2018.

Corrie joins Moulton College from Bedford College Group, one of the largest most successful Colleges in the Country, where she was vice principal.

Prior to this, as Interim Principal at Tresham College she led the college through a period of rapid change focused on meeting the needs of local communities and employers and giving students an exceptional learning experience. During this time, she made a huge difference, and student achievement rates increased dramatically while student and employer satisfaction rates continued to rise.

Corrie comes with a wealth of experience in the teaching and learning environment and has a demonstrated history of highly successful leadership in Further Education.

Corrie said: “I am delighted to have been appointed principal and chief executive at Moulton College. I share the passion of the staff to deliver the very best for our students, enabling them to reach their full potential.

"The land-based sector is incredibly important to the future of Northamptonshire and to the UK more widely.

"Building on the work already started, I want to ensure we focus on the quality of teaching, enabling our students to progress through to higher education or employment. That will need new partnerships and new ways of working.

"With the support of the corporation, I know we can help more students gain knowledge and then achieve their life goals. Ensuring that we deliver the skilled students that our businesses demand has never been more important than now. I am looking forward to working with the college’s staff, partners and stakeholders to help realise this college’s potential.”

David McVean, chair of governors, said: “The board looks forward to working with Corrie to enhancing the student experience here at Moulton. I want to take this opportunity to thank Ann Turner MBE, for all that she has done.

"She has provided a platform that will enable Corrie to create a fantastic experience for all our students, now and in the future. Thanks to Ann and with Corrie’s leadership moving us forward, Moulton has a bright future. I am confident that Corrie’s experience, expertise and knowledge will make a significant contribution to our aim of becoming a good College for the benefit of our learners, businesses and communities.”

"We look forward to welcoming Corrie to Moulton College and wish her every success in her new role”