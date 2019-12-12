New management turns former 'inadequate' Northampton nursery into 'inclusive' place for children

A Northampton nursery that was given an 'inadequate' rating by Ofsted in the summer has now turned itself around, scoring 'good' in all areas.

Totstop Day Nursery, in Brackmills Industrial Estate, was handed a scathing report by the education watchdog in June this year after it was branded 'inadequate' in all areas of care.

Now, after six months, the facility, which cares for children aged between two and four years old, has turned the nursery around, with an overall effectiveness rating of 'good'.

Staff were highly praised by inspector Melanie Eastwell in the new report published this month.

She said: 'Children are happy at this inclusive and welcoming nursery.

'They clearly show they feel safe, have a sense of belonging and have their individual needs met well.

'Staff are very kind, caring and attentive to all children. Staff successfully create their own sense of community within the nursery for the children and their families'.

Safeguarding measures, which were before criticised for not being 'robust' enough have now been called effective.

The report added: 'Staff know the signs that may indicate a child is at risk of harm.

'The manager ensures all staff complete training to keep their knowledge updated'.

To improve, the nursery should build on staffs ongoing professional development to raise the quality of teaching and build on the curriculum.

Nursery owner, Chris Black, who recieved the new report on December 11, said: "We are absolutely delighted with our 'good' Ofsted report following a recent unannounced visit by two of Ofsted’s inspectors.

"The inspectors spent ten hours in the nursery and the results are testament to the great work our new management have achieved with our hard-working team over the past few months.

"Totstop has always had a passionate and dedicated team and we were devastated by the 'inadequate' rating that we received a few months ago.

"The nursery celebrated its 20th anniversary last month and this report has made that achievement so much more worth celebrating. We are now looking forward to 2020 and already have exciting plans for a forest school and introducing a holiday club for school-age children in our new extended premises."