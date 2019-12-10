Inspector raises concerns over safety at Northampton playschool

A Northampton playschool has been given an 'inadequate' rating by Ofsted after inspectors have said children are not effectively kept safe by staff.

The damning report comes after a one-day inspection at Abington Vale Playschool, in Bridgewater Drive, on November 6.

The first line of the 'inadequate' report, published on December 5, is critical of managers and staff over the children's welfare.

It comes after the playschool, for three and four year olds, was previously rated ‘good’ for overall effectiveness in their previous inspection in April 2016.

The documents read: 'Children's welfare is not well supported by managers or staff.

'Managers and staff do not follow the setting's policies and procedures to protect children effectively and keep them safe'.

Ofsted inspector Caroline Clarke said managers have not addressed the weaknesses in their safeguarding practice, which have been previously highlighted to them.

She continued: 'Managers and staff fail to identify when to record their concerns about a child's welfare.

'They do not demonstrate sufficient knowledge to be able to respond to concerning information or identify and help children who may need support from other agencies'.

Other criticisms made by inspectors were about staff who do not encourage children to understand healthy food choices.

Another point she made was staff should be made to ensure children look after their personal care and children who need more support should be identified by staff quicker.

A Welfare Requirements Notice was served to the playschool, which is a legal notice that required the provider to take actions before 28 November 2019.

A further visit was made by Ofsted who have now found they have taken the necessary steps to meet the actions set out within the welfare requirements notice.

Positive remarks made by Ofsted include how staff help bring activities to life.

Children enjoy a parachute game where they are encouraged to use their imaginative skills.

Staff have also invited people into the playschool who help children to learn about snakes and cockroaches.

Praise was given to managers who make sure the playschool is well resourced and how they take into account all areas of learning when they plan activities for children.

Abington Vale Playschool has been given the opportunity to respond to this story.