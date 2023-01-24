Hunsbury Park Primary School’s open new early years ‘open sky classroom’

Early Years children at Hunsbury Park Primary School are off to a flying start with a brand new outdoor learning area to complement their stimulating indoor environment, which was highly praised by OFSTED in their recent inspection of the school.

After securing funding from the local authority, teaching staff worked hard to plan and design the new “open sky classroom” which will give the early years pupils the chance to continue their learning outside, offering more opportunities to develop resilience, team building and independence.

Head Teacher, Dan York, said “This is such an exciting opportunity for the students at Hunsbury Park.

The new outdoor learning area at Hunsbury Park Primary School

"We pride ourselves on offering Outdoor Learning opportunities throughout the whole school with our wonderful Forest School, but now our youngest children will have daily access to den building and bird watching with purpose-built areas.”

The new area also has a climbing frame, bike track and outdoor drums, alongside a sandpit and water play.

The school still has places available for current Reception year children as well as for children starting in September 2023.

Hunsbury Park Primary School

