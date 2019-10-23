Here's how pupils at Northampton schools performed in their GCSEs

With pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2019, the data is here - how did the Northampton schools do?

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. The figures show the percentage of pupils ate the schools that got a level 5 (C in the old system) or above in Maths and English. They are also scored according to the Progress 8 Report, which measures how well pupils have progressed since their starting point at the beginning of secondary school. The average for Progress 8 is shown as 0, and a score above or below that indicates how a school measures up to the average on this metric. This is based on the 2019 provisional results. For some schools data was not available.

1. Northampton School for Boys 71.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.5.

2. Northampton Academy 46.7 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.64.

3. Caroline Chisholm School 50.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.1.

4. Northampton School for Girls 50.9 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.47.

