Here's how Northamptonshire compares to the national average for free school meals

However, nationally the number of children receiving free school meals in England is at its highest level since 2014. Here's how Northamptonshire compares to the national average.

1. State school pupils 10 per cent of state school pupils in Northamptonshire received free meals at school lunchtimes in January - 12,347 children in total Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Lower than the national average This figure is much lower than the rate across the country, at 15 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Rising numbers Since 2018, the proportion of pupils claiming free school meals in Northamptonshire has risen by 1.2 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Automatic offer Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 are automatically offered free school meals. Year 3 eligibility is linked to parents' benefits Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more