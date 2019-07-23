Here's how Northamptonshire compares to the national average for free school meals

Only one in 10 Northamptonshire pupils are claiming free school meals

Only one in 10 Northamptonshire pupils are claiming free school meals, new data has revealed.

However, nationally the number of children receiving free school meals in England is at its highest level since 2014. Here's how Northamptonshire compares to the national average.

10 per cent of state school pupils in Northamptonshire received free meals at school lunchtimes in January - 12,347 children in total

1. State school pupils

This figure is much lower than the rate across the country, at 15 per cent

2. Lower than the national average

Since 2018, the proportion of pupils claiming free school meals in Northamptonshire has risen by 1.2 per cent

3. Rising numbers

Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 are automatically offered free school meals. Year 3 eligibility is linked to parents' benefits

4. Automatic offer

