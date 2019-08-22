Head praises 'fearless energy' of students at Northampton High School following strong GCSE results

Nearly half of all results opened at a Northampton all-girls school today came in as grade 7 or higher.

Two-out-of-five students today at Northampton High School earned a total of eight or more A*s, and 46 per cent of girls overall earned eight or more grade 7s or higher - equivalent to an A or A*.

Emily M-Y, Ruby H, Sophie C, Amelia S

Dr Helen Stringer, headmistress, said: "This is a very special day for the girls, their families and the staff who have worked with them, as we celebrate the rich rewards of talent amplified by hard work and dedication.

"The excellence of our students’ results is a constant but I never take it for granted because it means so much for each individual, in terms of what went into achieving it and what opportunities it opens.

"The fearless energy with which our girls approach their ambitious academic programmes alongside a dazzling range of creative, performing, sporting and philanthropic pursuits never fails to impress me. I congratulate all the girls on their successes and extend heartfelt thanks to all colleagues who have inspired, encouraged and guided the girls along the way."

Mrs Petryszak, incoming Acting Head, said: "I would like to congratulate all of the girls on their examination results and on their personal and group successes. That they have achieved these results is a testament to their hard work, a talented and dedicated staff team and the love and support of their families. All are well prepared for the next stage of their educational journey and I look forward to supporting them in this."