Gold awards launched for Northamptonshire schools who work to curb bullying

Northamptonshire County Council is launching a programme with the Anti Bullying Alliance to help schools in the county reduce bullying and improve student wellbeing.

The All Together Programme offers schools specialised training and resources to achieve anti bullying school status.

Schools will be awarded bronze, silver or gold accreditations which will recognise their efforts to prevent and respond to bullying.

Help will be offered to reduce bullying of disabled children and those with special educational needs, including:



- Online training for all school staff, including modules on cyberbullying



- Targeted resources to help tackle bullying including pupil action plans



- Online hub to communicate with parents



- Pupil wellbeing tests to monitor levels of wellbeing and bullying amongst pupils and allow schools to monitor progress

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children’s services Fiona Baker, said: “No one deserves to be the victim of bullying but children who are can experience negative physical, academic and mental health issues and we must do everything we can to stop it.”

“This DfE funded programme gives young people, parents and staff the skills and knowledge to beat bullying in their schools, both online and offline.

“Schools who have completed the scheme have already reduced bullying by 79 per cent and recorded significant increases in pupil wellbeing.”

Training workshops are running across Northamptonshire for primary and secondary maintained schools, academies, special schools, PRUs and free schools.