GCSE Results: Raft of top grade 9s for students at Northampton Academy

Some of the school’s noteworthy individual successes include:

Daniel Morales , who achieved ten grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction*;

, who achieved ten grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction*; Ashiki Nandi , who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8;

, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8; Will Domaracka , who achieved eight grade 9s and four grade 8s;

, who achieved eight grade 9s and four grade 8s; Jesse Haria, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s;

who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s; Omar Zahran , who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a Level 2 Distinction*;

, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a Level 2 Distinction*; Elliot Woods, who achieved six grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Commenting on their achievement, Ashiki said:

“I’m very proud of myself; the suspense of opening my results was high! I am grateful to my teachers for the support they have given me.”

Will added:

“I cried when I saw my physics and maths grades! I’m really, grateful to all my teachers. I hope to follow in my sister's footsteps and go to Oxford to study physics after Sixth Form.”

These top-performing students are all looking forward to joining the school’s Sixth Form in September where they will take up their A Level or vocational studies. Ashiki and Daniel have also gained places on the school’s prestigious Nucleus VI STEM programme.

Today’s success follows on from the publication of last week’s A Level results which saw Sixth Formers at the academy secure places at the UK’s top universities, including the University of Oxford. One such Sixth Former was Julia Domaracka – sister of Year 11 high-achiever Will – who is set to read Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford.

Chris Clyne, Principal at Northampton Academy, said:

“Once again, mirroring last week, I am filled with tremendous pride for our students and the outstanding results they have secured today. Their exceptional performances stand as a true testament to their resilience and character.