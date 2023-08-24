GCSE Results: Raft of top grade 9s for students at Northampton Academy
Some of the school’s noteworthy individual successes include:
- Daniel Morales, who achieved ten grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction*;
- Ashiki Nandi, who achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8;
- Will Domaracka, who achieved eight grade 9s and four grade 8s;
- Jesse Haria, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s;
- Omar Zahran, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a Level 2 Distinction*;
- Elliot Woods, who achieved six grade 9s and four grade 8s.
Commenting on their achievement, Ashiki said:
“I’m very proud of myself; the suspense of opening my results was high! I am grateful to my teachers for the support they have given me.”
Will added:
“I cried when I saw my physics and maths grades! I’m really, grateful to all my teachers. I hope to follow in my sister's footsteps and go to Oxford to study physics after Sixth Form.”
These top-performing students are all looking forward to joining the school’s Sixth Form in September where they will take up their A Level or vocational studies. Ashiki and Daniel have also gained places on the school’s prestigious Nucleus VI STEM programme.
Today’s success follows on from the publication of last week’s A Level results which saw Sixth Formers at the academy secure places at the UK’s top universities, including the University of Oxford. One such Sixth Former was Julia Domaracka – sister of Year 11 high-achiever Will – who is set to read Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford.
Chris Clyne, Principal at Northampton Academy, said:
“Once again, mirroring last week, I am filled with tremendous pride for our students and the outstanding results they have secured today. Their exceptional performances stand as a true testament to their resilience and character.
“I also want to extend my thanks to all parents, guardians, and carers for their unwavering support, and to staff across the school whose dedication should be applauded. I look forward to welcoming many of our students back to our Sixth Form, known for continuing to develop character and excellent outcomes. To those who won't be returning, I offer my best wishes for their future endeavours.”