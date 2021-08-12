GCSE results day 2021: Reaction as students across Northampton find out their grades

Students in and around Northampton are today (August 12) receiving their GCSE results.

For a second year, GSCE results are graded by teachers via mock exams, assessments, coursework and homework after summer exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The same happened for A-Level students who found out their results on Tuesday (August 10).

Here is a round-up of school results and reactions from across Northampton:

Students at Abbeyfield celebrate.

(More will be added as we get them).

Elizabeth Woodville

The school saw success across the board, including English, Humanities, Modern Foreign Languages, Religious Studies and vocational subjects including Business Studies and Sports Science.

The ‘Teacher Assessed Grades’ awarded to students were based on a wide range of evidence and subject to a great deal of scrutiny and rigour.

Students at Guilsborough Academy receiving their GCSE results.

The school says its students can be very proud of their hard work, resilience and dedication to their studies and that they richly deserve their success.

Sharan Matharu, headteacher said: “This year's results are a reflection of a culmination of committed and hard-working students, their supportive families and the dedication of the staff in school. Students have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these results and it is a pleasure to celebrate with them.

"We would like to thank all staff for going above and beyond to ensure our students have had the best possible chances of success.

"We are so very proud of each and every student. As a result of year on year success, we are delighted to see the Sixth Form grow in number, particularly on our South Campus which has doubled in size year on year.”

Principal Simon Frazer with a Guilsborough student.

There are many students with outstanding results this year including; Elise Rackham-De Santis, Katie Huffer, Owen Poole, Elena Fordham, Oliver Gray and Karoline Hollick. Notably Liberty Abbott who achieved ten Grade 9’s.

Gavin Martin, head of Sixth Form added: “We are looking forward to seeing an increase in our Sixth Form intake this year. We offer a broad range of A Level and Level 3 vocational subjects in our Sixth Form and have a high quality track record for success.

"The majority of our students post 18 move onto higher education courses, a significant proportion secure high quality apprenticeships with local and national firms or enter directly into the world of work.

"Students leave the school well rounded, well educated and well equipped to meet the demands of the workplace both now and in the future. We can’t wait for this group of students to join us.”

Kayleigh from Abbeyfiled is going to college to study Forensic Science and Criminology. She said: "It’s all been worth it."

Guilsborough Academy

Students at Guilsborough Academy are celebrating after their “amazing” resilience helped them secure an impressive set of GCSE results.

Over 80 percent of students gained a pass in English and Maths while almost one in four attained a grade 7 or higher.

Results in Science continue to be extremely strong, a subject in which Guilsborough Academy is traditionally within the top 10 percent of outcomes nationally.

Mr Woolridge, head of Year 11, said: “It has been fantastic to be able to welcome students into school to collect their results today and share in this occasion following an incredibly turbulent 18 months.

“This year, like no other, has presented a number of challenges for staff and students alike.

Kizzy and Kaitlyn were thrilled. Kaitlyn said: "I’m really, really happy with my results, particularly my Distinction* in Health and Social Care and my grade 8’s in French and Maths and am really looking forward to joining the Sixth Form." Kizzy achieved seven grade 8’s and two grade 9’s in English Language and English Literature and was delighted.

“We are incredibly proud of the mature and responsible way our students have adapted to the ever-changing situation, demonstrating a level of emotional resilience which will stand them all in good stead for the future.

“This year is testament to the fact that school is not only about academic achievement, but also about supporting students to develop skills which will empower them to succeed in the future.

“Never before has it been so evident to students that they are part of a global community, as a body of staff, it will be fantastic to hear about the positive contribution to society these students will make over the coming years.

“I am extremely proud of what our students have achieved.

“After what has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone, the resilience they have shown has been amazing.

“All the hard work and effort they have put in has been worth it and these results are a credit to themselves, their families and our academy.”

Northampton International Academy

Year 11 students at Northampton International Academy (NIA) have recorded a great set of results.

NIA’s top performing learners were Richu Fenny who secured six grade 9s and two grade 8s, Oren Wheeler who gained six grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7, Nasrudin Adan who achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8 and twp grade 7s, Angelina Uttley who attained four grade 9s and four grade 8s and Gloria Tartaraj who was awarded four grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7.

Dr Jo Trevenna, headteacher of NIA, says ‘We are committed to providing learners not only with a high aspiration academic curriculum but also with the skills and qualities needed to thrive in adulthood.

“Our House system and strong character focus means that we are helping to build the personality traits and self-reflection skills to equip them well for life.

“We are pleased to be welcoming many of our learners into our high performing sixth form and look forward to seeing them continue to flourish.”

Josh Coleman, CEO of EMAT added: “Our community within the school have pulled together to ensure that the life chances of pupils within the NIA were not disproportionately negatively impacted due to the situation the world has faced. Well done everyone.”

Abbeyfield School

Year 11 students were ‘over the moon’ with their results and staff were on hand to congratulate them all.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “Their resilience, positivity and hard work alongside parental support and the unfaltering commitment of teachers and support staff has meant they’re all now set for their next steps.

“They have made amazing progress over their time at Abbeyfield and are rightly very proud of the results they picked up today.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming many of the year group back into the Abbeyfield Sixth Form and to those leaving us for pastures new we wish you all the very best of luck.”

Ben - 9 Grade 9s

Kelsie - 8 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 7

Selina - 6 Grade 9s, 3 Grade 8s

Ella Grade 9s, 6 Grade 8s

Mateusz - 4 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s and 1 Grade 7

Kizzy - 2 Grade 9s, 7 Grade 8s

Stephen, 3 Grade 9, 5 Grade 8s and 1 Grade 7

Lidia - 3 Grade 9, 5 Grade 8s and 1 Grade 7

Monty - 2 Grade 9, 2 Grade 8, 5 Grade 7

Kylan - 3 9s, 4 7s, 2 6s

Adam 4 Grade 9s, 2 Grade 8s, 3 Grade 7s

Alex - 4 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8, 3 Grade 7s

Moulton School and Science College

Dr Angie Dabbs, headteacher, said: ‘We’d like to extend our best wishes to our GCSE students for today and beyond.

“It was lovely to be able to share their joy and excitement when opening results this morning at school.

“Although in the middle of a major refurbishment project, surrounded by roadworks and a building site, we welcomed students to the Sixth Form centre to support the next steps of their career journeys."

Particular recognition goes to the following students who have amassed a significant number of the top grades demonstrating their overall academic brilliance: Lily Karia-Briggs, Madeleine Ashton, Samuel Ronnie, Robert Vizor, Imogene Williams, Jack Shaw, Beau Thirwell, Emily Murphy, Ellen Prophet, Harry Appiah, Oliver Rose, Teo Bonciog, Karolina Velisca, Maya Anakwa, Shania Lever, Ashfaque Ahmed, James Henry, and Jake Nickerson. Other notable performances include: Jamie-Leigh Matty, Bo Kempeneer, Esha Odedra, Takara Moore, Connie Lyon, Chloe Hewett, Toby Dobson, Charlie Clarke, Maisie Banning, Tayla Fitzhugh, Mohamed Elgargni, Ellen Goodhart, Ellie Mullan, Levi Walker, Evie Jones, Joey Bridgewater and Alice Bates.

Weston Favell Academy

Standout achievements include:

Amelia Lewis: seven grade 9s (biology, chemistry, physics, French, English literature and English language and maths); one Distinction* (sport) and one grade 8 (geography)

Simone Chung: four grade 9s (biology, chemistry, physics and maths); one Distinction* (music); one Distinction (dance); two grade 8s (statistics, French) and 2 grade 6s (English literature and English language)

Ben Chuong: four grade 9s (combined science); two Distinctions (creative media and sport), two grade 8s (English language and English literature); and one grade 7 (statistics)

Jakub Wszola: one Distinction*(sport), one grade 9 (maths), five grade 8s (history, chemistry, physics, design technology and English language), one grade 7 (biology) and one grade 6 (English literature)

Toby Tom: one grade 9 (English language), two Distinctions (enterprise and health and social care), four grade 8s (biology, physics, English literature and maths) and

Todd Johnson, Principal at Weston Favell Academy, said: “We are so proud of our pupils for achieving their GCSE grades today.

“They have worked extremely hard over the last two years and to see their efforts come to fruition is fantastic.

“Thank you to all those who have supported them through their studies, from our talented team of staff to their caring friends and family.

“We are looking forward to seeing them progress onto their next steps!”

Northampton School for Boys

Headteacher, Richard Bernard, said: “The NSB class of 2020-21 may forever be remembered in history as a cohort whose public examinations were cancelled but they will also be remembered as an outstanding year group who epitomised what NSB strives for all our students to achieve; exceptional of attitude and character with the ability, resolve and

fortitude to overcome the towering challenges thrown at them by the pandemic

and yet still excel academically.

“The cohort also oozed talent outside of the classroom in sport, music, dance and

drama and it has been a great shame that the out of classroom activities have

been so limited for the boys in the last 18 months due to Covid-19.

“I am sure that those returning will be raring to rectify this in September when we hope to

have the full NSB extra-curricular programme up and running.”

The two highest attaining students this year secured an

incredible sweep of straight Grade 9s (equivalent to the former top A* grade)

across the board which is a magnificent and exceedingly difficult achievement.

Many congratulations to:

Laxshan Rajaratnam who attained 12 Grade 9s (all subjects at Grade 9) and Reuben Doy who attained 11 straight Grade 9s (all subjects at Grade 9)

A deserved mention also to the following students who achieved a fantastic 5 Grade 9s or more in their results:

- Calum Powell (11 Grade 9s)

- Daniel Wilkins (11 Grade 9s)

- Alex Do (10 Grade 9s)

- Charlie Packman (10 Grade 9s)

- Jewel Vincent (10 Grade 9s)

- James Kendrick (9 Grade 9s)

- Besnik Osmani (9 Grade 9s)

- Vinh Thi (9 Grade 9s)

- William Campion (8 Grade 9s)

- Ethan Blagdon (7 Grade 9s)

- Isaac Round (7 Grade 9s)

- Oliver Savage (7 Grade 9s)

- Peter van Uem (7 Grade 9s)

- Jesse Cooke (6 Grade 9s)

- Benjamin Davies (6 Grade 9s)

- Kieran Holds (6 Grade 9s)

- Nirujar Kogulavarathan (6 Grade 9s)

- Yazeed Onafeko (6 Grade 9s)

- Adam Tame (6 Grade 9s)

- James Taylor (6 Grade 9s)

- Barney Ballantine (5 Grade 9s)

- Marco Barnes (5 Grade 9s)

- Monik Patel (5 Grade 9s)

Caroline Chisholm School

Principal, David James, said: “It has been an extremely tough experience for our students, and I am so immensely proud of their determination and resilience to never give up and strive for greatness.

“Our students have achieved very well in their GCSE results, with over 70 percent of our Year 11 cohort achieving a minimum of five grade 5s or above, and over 85 percent achieving five grade 4s or above (both including English and Maths).

“I feel very privileged to be Principal of Caroline Chisholm School, and am thrilled each year see the fantastic achievements of our students.

“Despite Covid-19, and each challenge this has presented, this year has been no different. “Students have continually overcome the challenges and should be incredibly happy with their accomplishments.”

Special recognition for outstanding results goes to:

• Lottie Rosevear, who achieved 9 grade 9s, and 1 grade 8.

• Ameet Hari, who achieved 7 grade 9s, and 2 grade 8s.

• Oscar Strickland, who achieved 7 grade 9s, and 2 grade 8s.

• Harry Toon, who achieved 6 grade 9s, one grade A, and 2 grade 8s.

• Hannah Digby who achieved 6 grade 9s, and 3 grade 8s.

Northampton High School

Acting head, Adele O’Doherty, said: “Every student has truly earned these grades despite the absence of external exams.

“They have worked extremely hard and undertaken a range of teacher-graded assessments, and we are confident the results reflect their achievements over their GCSE years.

“Students have taken on the challenges presented to them - lockdowns, working in isolation, periods of quarantine and online lessons through Guided Home Learning - with grace and determination; they have shown resilience and have maintained their motivation throughout.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at how the students have achieved during these unprecedented times.”

Malcolm Arnold Academy

Mohammad Samiur Rahman was the top performer in his year group today, achieving eight Grade 9s.

He said: “I’m still shaking and I can’t even put it into words.”

Mohammad is staying on to do his A levels; studying Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Megan Gates was another outstanding performer, awarded five Grade 9s in English Literature, English Language, Biology, History and Music and three Grade 8s.

She now plans to study A Levels; taking Music, Psychology and Maths.

She said: “I am very pleased and surprised and grateful to the school.”

There was also great news for Celestina A Faola who received five Grade 9s in the Sciences, English Language, History and Religious Studies as well as three Grade 8s.

Celestina will now take A levels, studying Biology, Chemistry and Psychology.

Maddie Williams was another strong performer, awarded four Grade 9s in English Literature, English Language, Biology and Music and four Grade 8s.

She now plans to study A Levels, taking English Literature, Sociology and Music.

She said: “I am really pleased with these results and looking forward to the next stage of my academic life.”

Megan Morris, Principal of Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students on their excellent and well-deserved grades - I am very proud of them.

“This year the success of each and every one of our students is down to their persistence, perseverance, and grit through a very challenging eighteen months, all of which makes me even more thrilled for them as they open their results.”

Sponne School

Among the many elated students celebrating today were James Lecoche who achieved eight grade 9’s and one grade 8 along with Ellina Hickman, Lucy Minns and Lotty Dawson who all gained at least 9 grade 8/9’s.Seb Nelson, Phoebe Anderson, Joseph Buckley, Emma Glanville, Madison Kingston, Eleanor McConnell, Josie Muggeridge and Elliot Woodward gained eight grade 8/9’s.

In addition Daniel Davies, Joe Furlong and Angela Morales Malagon achieved 6 or more top grades. Many others achieved multiple grade 8/9’s within their results.

Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “I am tremendously proud of the achievements of all of our students at Sponne School.

“No matter what their starting point when they arrive, the majority have made exceptional progress, despite the disruption of the pandemic and along with all my staff and Governors I would like to congratulate them for working so hard and gaining what they deserved.”

Year 11 Progress Learning Leader, Mr Hollamby, added “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on a fantastic set of GCSE results.

“We are extremely proud of them all and these results reflect their hard work, resilience and ability to learn during an immensely difficult time.

“They have been a brilliant year group and we wish them the very best of luck as they progress into their next steps.”

Northampton Academy

Principal Chris Clyne, said: “I am delighted that such a high number of students have secured the grades they need to move onto their chosen next step. The second lockdown in January was particularly difficult for all and the attendance of Year 11 students to online lessons was simply outstanding.

"They have shown true character in what has been a hugely challenging time and should be very proud.

“Thank you to our Year 11 staff for their tireless efforts and the ongoing commitment they have shown over the last eighteen months. They have all gone above and beyond to help support students in achieving the best possible grades.

"I am also incredibly grateful to all our parents and carers who have been a great support to our students and to our school.

“I am looking forward to welcoming so many of our students back to our Sixth Form of Character in September and wish everyone the very best for their futures. I have no doubt all our students will succeed in whatever pathway they choose."

Moulton School students celebrating their results.

Toby Tom from Weston Favell Academy.