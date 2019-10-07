Experienced band heads to Northampton to spread the word about new music institute

A group of musicians who have toured the world with internationally renowned acts visited Northampton College to showcase a new music institute yesterday (Monday, October 7).

Based in Dudley, Resonance will be welcoming its first cohort of students on its variety of music degree courses in 2020, with the Resonance Roadshow touring the country to promote it.

Northampton College curriculum manager for music and performing arts Sarah Thursby said beforehand: “Having a new music institute on our doorstep in the Midlands, we look forward to developing links with this new venture, both as the region’s leading FE college and specifically enhancing opportunities with our music department.”

Resonance co-director Rick Benton has assembled a band of talented musicians to help demonstrate how the college could kick-start a career in the music industry.

The singer is Samantha Dorrance, 27, who while being a singer/songwriter in her own right, is also a children’s TV presenter and face of the Disney Channel.

She is joined by guitarist Greg Platt Lake, a session musician who has been working professionally since leaving school at the age of 16, and has worked all over the world with acts such as Steve Winwood and Robert Plant.

On drums are Lloyd Draker and Richard Kirk, who has played with the likes of Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth, Limehouse Lizzy and the Grey Goose Blues Band.

While the bassist is Dan Clark who has played alongside Steve Vai, Scott Matthews and Beverley Knight; and Rick is on the keys.

Rick said: “We’re all looking forward to packing up our instruments into the back of a van and heading off around the country to spread the word of Resonance.

“For us it’ll be like gigging as many of us have done for years, but these roadshows will be a unique way for us to demonstrate to young people considering a career in music how great coming to Resonance will be for them.

"It will be one of the best institutes of its kind in the country and I have no doubt that a lot of people will thrive in the learning environment we are creating.”

As well as performing songs and engaging students in music techniques, the sessions will also aim to provide a wider picture about careers in music.

The other Resonance co-director, David Barnard, said: “One of the things we are keen to stress here at Resonance is that while a career on stage is something that many will aspire too, there are lots of other careers in music you can follow.

“From the expertise needed for a live show to happen, to things like music teaching, the opportunities within the industries are endless.

"The point of these shows is to show the students that whatever their ambition is within music, Resonance can help them achieve it.”

Resonance will be offering degree courses in popular music performance and production, digital music and music business from 2020.

To find out more information visit www.resonance-edu.org, search ‘Resonance Education’ on social media or email info@resonance-edu.org