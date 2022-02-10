'Everyone helps each other': Northampton primary school 'continues to be good', says Ofsted

A Northampton primary school has been given another 'good' rating by Ofsted.

Inspectors from the school watchdog paid a visit to Castle Academy, in St George's Street, on January 11.

A report published by Ofsted on Tuesday (February 8), found that pupils 'feel happy and safe and understand that they are expected to work hard and uphold the school's rules'.

Castle Academy is celebrating their second 'good' rating by Ofsted in a row.

The report additionally notes that 'pupils demonstrate the school's values of respect, hope, pride and trust through their actions and say they enjoy learning'.

Head of Castle Academy, Daniel Lugg, said: “It’s really great news that we have retained our good rating and that Ofsted has recognised all the fantastic things that are happening at Castle Academy.

"The report makes reference to a comment by one of our pupils, who told inspectors “good things happen here” and that definitely sums up life at the school.”

The report said that 'leaders want to give all pupils the best possible start to their education, including ensuring that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) receive additional help to access the same curriculum as other pupils.'

Teaching of early reading is a strength of the school, according to Ofsted, with those pupils who need extra support with reading receiving the right support quickly.

Safeguarding at the school was found to be effective with regular training and robust procedures in place.

The report, furthermore, states that staff are overwhelmingly positive about the school and say that their workload is managed well.

Executive headteacher for East Midlands Academy Trust, Zoe McIntyre, said: “I am very proud that the efforts of everyone at Castle Academy have been recognised with another 'good' rating from Ofsted.

"We have fantastic pupils, a very hardworking and dedicated staff team and we’re well-supported by the East Midlands Academy Trust so we are well-placed to continue to develop and thrive.”

The Ofsted report also included areas for improvement, recommending that teaching methods are monitored so that pupils are able to develop a deeper understanding of a subject over time and that, although pupils enjoy the range of clubs on offer, leaders should increase the opportunities for music and cultural learning.