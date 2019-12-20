Early Christmas present for Northampton primary school with 'good' rating from Ofsted

A Northampton primary school is celebrating after being rated 'good' by Ofsted, described by delighted staff as an early Christmas present.

St Andrew's CEVA Primary School was described as a 'happy place where confident and friendly pupils enjoy learning new things every day' by the education watchdog.

St Andrews Primary School pupils and staff celebrate being rated 'good' by Ofsted

Head teacher Deborah Thompson said the 'good' rating is a tremendous accomplishment for the Ecton Brook Road school after being given 'requires improvement' in the past two inspections.

"The staff and governors have worked hard to achieve this and it is one that the whole school community truly deserves," she said.

"I would like to congratulate all of our pupils for the way in which they conducted themselves during the inspection as the inspectors experienced first-hand our pupils’ good behaviour, their polite and welcoming attitude and the pride they take in their school.

"I would like to also thank parents, for their continued support and contribution to the school over the last few years.”

Following a two-day inspection in November, Ofsted judged all areas of St Andrew’s as 'good' and recognised the school has improved greatly over the past few years.

Pupils are aspirational, behave well and bullying is rare, while teachers make sure the curriculum is 'ambitious for all', the report published by the school this week says.

"This recognition from Ofsted is thoroughly deserved and all staff, pupils, parents and governors can be rightly proud of St Andrew’s CEVA Primary School, Mrs Thompson added.