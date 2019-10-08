Competition for Northampton students to design the perfect Subway to be sold to the public

Subway is giving Northampton students the chance to create a new sub from all of its ingredients and then convince the company to sell it.

The Design a Sub challenge tasks schools, colleges and sixth forms to create and market a winning sandwhich will will then be available to buy in stores across the region.

Northampton College students with The Selector Sub, which was one of five runners-up. Photo: Subway

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Anglia, the challenge encourages students to develop important life and employability skills, such as research, presentation and team work.

Last year, a team from Northampton College won the ‘most creative’ prize and were one of five runners-up.

Adam May from Subway said: “After another successful year last year, with some incredible entries, we’re delighted to celebrate the 10th Design a Sub challenge for schools in Anglia.

"We’re really hoping for more brilliant Sub creations this year and can’t wait to see the Sub ideas the teams come up with.”

Northampton College students with The Subnergizer Sub, which won the 'most creative' award. Photo: Subway

The challenge ties in closely with the national curriculum for Business Studies and PSHE and is open to any school, college or sixth form in the region.

Subway has recently launched 21 new ingredients so the students really can make their sub entry completely unique to any that have come before.

Teams of up to four students are required to create a marketing campaign and business plan based around their new Sub design, with successful campaigns considering target market, nutrition, competitors, pricing and promotion.

Teams shortlisted by Subway will be invited to a Dragons’ Den style pitch to a panel of experts from the brand.

Students taking part in this year’s challenge will be competing for the opportunity to see their sub launched in stores across the region during April 2020, as well as bagging themselves up to £1,000 of Amazon vouchers.

Prizes will also be awarded for best social media strategy and most creative design, as well as up to £500 of Amazon vouchers for five runner-up teams.

The competition attracted scores of entries from schools and colleges across the region last year.

Norwich High School for Girls won with a mix of rotisserie chicken, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce in their ‘Eat Equilibrato’ Sub.

Jane Wells, head of business studies and rconomics, said: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed getting to grips with design a Sub.

"It offered our students a fantastic opportunity to put the business and marketing skills they have been learning in the classroom into practice in a real-life business environment.

"What’s more, they have been able to develop important life and employability skills, such as research, communication, presentation and team work, which will hopefully stand them in good stead in the future.”

Teachers who would like to request a briefing pack containing more information on the Design a Sub challenge should email designasub@mckennatownsend.com

All entries must first be approved by the school, college or sixth form before submission - the deadline for entries is Friday, December 13.