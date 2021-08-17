College linked to Northampton mental health hospital ranked ‘good’ by Ofsted

St Andrew's CEO Katie Fisher.

A college linked to a Northampton mental health hospital has been given an overall rating of ‘good’ by schools watchdog, Ofsted.

St Andrew’s College, located at the hospital in Billing Road, was subject to an unannounced inspection by Ofsted between June 29 and July 1.

The report has now been published and the behaviour and attitudes of staff teaching young people was ranked as ‘outstanding’ within the college’s overall ‘good’ ranking.

Headteacher Cheryl Smith said: “To be awarded ‘Outstanding’ in behaviour and attitudes, considering the type of service we are, is a huge achievement.

“It demonstrates how hard we work to support our learners, ensuring they feel safe and respected.

“The relationships between our staff and students are very strong and this compassion and support is key to our trauma informed approach.

“This enables us to look at each learner as an individual, allowing them to work at their own pace and on a programme of education that meets their own needs.

“We walk their recovery journey alongside them, supporting them to achieve as much as possible as they develop as a person.

“I am extremely proud of our team and would like to thank each and every member of staff for their hard work, commitment and passion for the job they do.”

There are currently 22 students, who are also St Andrew’s patients, aged between 13 and 19 who attend the college full-time.

The Ofsted report said that parents of the young students were ‘positive’ about the education their children were receiving and that they believed the college had ‘changed their children’s lives for the better’.

The inspectors also stated that students’ behaviour when in school is ‘exceptional’ and they are ’respectful, calm and enthusiastic to learn.’

Chair of the college and CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, Katie Fisher, added: “Cheryl and her team have worked tirelessly to create a calm, caring environment within the college.

“Our highly-skilled and patient staff combine well-established and structured routines with positive reinforcement which has given our pupils the confidence and ability to focus on their education.

“Our students’ personal development is also a high priority and I’m glad that Ofsted identified this.

“We have a high attendance rate and if the pupils are not well enough, our teachers deliver lessons to them on the wards.